Intense Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu’s Kishtwar As Indian Army Takes On Trapped Jaish Terrorists

Kishtwar: An intense encounter broke out in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir after troops of the Indian Army established contact with terrorists in a forest area on Sunday. According to the Indian Army officials, the encounter erupted at around 1 pm in Keshwan, where alert troops were carrying out an intelligence-based operation. "Alert troops of White Knight Corps at around 1 pm today, whilst carrying out an intelligence based operation in the general area of Kishtwar, have established contact with terrorists. Fire was exchanged with terrorists. The operation is in progress," the Army stated in a post on X.