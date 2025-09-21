Updated 21 September 2025 at 18:58 IST
Intense Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu’s Kishtwar As Indian Army Takes On Trapped Jaish Terrorists
Army troops in J-K's Kishtwar engage with 2-3 trapped terrorists, allegedly linked with the Jaish group.
Kishtwar: An intense encounter broke out in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir after troops of the Indian Army established contact with terrorists in a forest area on Sunday. According to the Indian Army officials, the encounter erupted at around 1 pm in Keshwan, where alert troops were carrying out an intelligence-based operation. "Alert troops of White Knight Corps at around 1 pm today, whilst carrying out an intelligence based operation in the general area of Kishtwar, have established contact with terrorists. Fire was exchanged with terrorists. The operation is in progress," the Army stated in a post on X.
The operation is ongoing in the general area of Kishtwar, with reports suggesting that 2-3 terrorists, likely from the Jaish group, have been trapped in the area. There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the gunfight. The Indian Army's immediate action in responding to intelligence inputs averted a major possible terror activity in Jammu and Kashmir.
Further details regarding the ongoing gun battle are awaited.
