Encounter In Jhansi: Police Nab Two Wanted Criminals, One Injured In Police Firing

Jhansi: The Uttar Pradesh Police's SWAT team and the Uldan police station team had a thrilling encounter with two notorious criminals in the forests near the village of Raven in Jhansi. Both the accused, identified as Mukesh and Dinesh, were wanted in connection with the robbery of a couple and had been evading the police for some time. A reward of Rs 15,000 each had been declared on them by the Jhansi police.

According to the official sources, the police had been tracking the duo under a campaign against crime and criminals, led by SSP Jhansi. As per the officials, when the police team tried to stop the suspects, who were riding a bike, they fired at the police with a pistol and attempted to flee. The police responded swiftly, surrounding the area and returning fire. In the ensuing exchange, accused Mukesh, a resident of Raven Village, was hit in the leg and injured, while his partner, Dinesh, a resident of Katera, realising the futility of resistance, surrendered before the police team.

Recovery of Looted Items

The police team recovered looted items from the possession of the accused, including gold and silver jewellery, cash, and two pistols with cartridges. The items were reportedly looted from a couple a few days ago, and their recovery brings a sense of relief to the victims. The police team also recovered a bike from the accused, which is believed to have been used in the commission of the crime.