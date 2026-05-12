Encounter In Wave City: Ghaziabad Police Shoot Dead 2 Wanted ATM Robbery Suspects, 3 Cops Injured

Ghaziabad: Two desperate criminals carrying Rs 1 lakh bounties each were shot dead in an early-morning encounter with the Ghaziabad Police on Wednesday. The Ghaziabad police officials confirmed the reports, saying that the deceased, identified as Zubair and Sameer, were alleged masterminds of the ATM cash van robbery that took place within the Ghaziabad commissionerate’s jurisdiction on May 6.

According to Ghaziabad DCP Dhawal Jaiswal, the encounter took place in the Wave City area after police received intelligence that the suspect robbers had been sighted in the area. The police official stated that two of the other accomplices of the eliminated criminals managed to escape under the cover of darkness. The shootout also left 3 police personnel injured, who were rushed to a nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The police confirmed that after the deadly encounter, the police team recovered around Rs 9 lakh in looted cash, along with a pistol, several country-made firearms, cartridges and the vehicle used in the crime. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for the team involved in the operation.

ATM Robbery Case Leads To Encounter

According to the police, the robbery took place on May 6 when an ATM cash van was targeted within the Ghaziabad district. Following the shocking robbery incident, the two accused were arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, with around Rs 8 lakh recovered from them. Further, 4 other accused were declared wanted and had a Rs 1 lakh reward announced for information leading to their arrest.

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DCP Jaiswal explained that, acting on a tip-off about the suspects’ presence in the Wave City Police Station limits, the cops moved to intercept them. “When the police attempted to intercept them, the criminals opened fire on the team. In self-defence, the police team returned fire, resulting in gunshot injuries to two of the criminals, identified as Zubair and Sameer,” he said.

After the encounter, the injured criminals were initially taken to a local hospital and later referred to a higher medical facility, where they were declared dead. During a search of the accused, the police seized about Rs 9 lakh believed to be from the ATM van, along with a pistol, tamanchas, cartridges and the vehicle used in the robbery, from their possession.

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The DCP confirmed that 4 accused were present during the exchange of fire, with two killed and two escaping. He added that three cops were also injured in the confrontation and were immediately hospitalised. “The entire sequence of events unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Wave City Police Station,” he said, noting the team’s work had been recognised with a Rs 50,000 reward.