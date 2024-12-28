Encounter Near Ganda Nala: Noida Police Arrest Suspect, Another Escapes

Noida: The Noida police from Sector 126 police station apprehended a suspect after a shootout near Ganda Nala on Saturday. The incident occurred when police stopped two individuals on a motorcycle, who attempted to flee by avoiding a barrier.

As police chased the duo, their motorcycle slipped on the muddy surface, and they opened fire on the police team. In the ensuing retaliation, one suspect, Yashwant, 22, was injured and arrested. His accomplice escaped into nearby bushes, and a search operation is underway.

Police recovered a looted mobile phone, a .315 bore pistol, live and empty cartridges, and a Pulsar motorcycle without a number plate from Yashwant's possession. During interrogation, Yashwant confessed to snatching a mobile phone near Sector 94 on December 19.