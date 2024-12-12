Encounter Underway Betwixt Security Forces, Naxals At Narayanpur-Dantewada Border

Bastar (Chhatisgarh): The security forces were involved in an exchange of fire with Naxals at the Narayanpur- Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning. the police said.

The encounter was underway from 3am in the jungle of Abujhmadh, according to Bastar police.

The Bastar police said "Exchange of fire between security forces and Naxalites is underway since 3am in the forest of Southern Abujhmad on Dantewada Narayanpur border."

They also added that a search operation was launched and is underway.

However, more details are awaited.

The security forces encountered a Naxal in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district earlier on Wednesday. Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the area, said by Bijapur SP Jitendra Yadav.

Previous Encounter