Encounter Underway in J-K's Bandipora, Aerial Surveillance Launched for Terrorists

Bandipora: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday, police said.

"A contact was established between terrorists and security forces in the early morning in Renji forest area of Aragam, #Bandipora," Kashmir Zone Police said on X.

#BREKING | Massive search operations in Bandipora in J&K by Army, CRPF and J&K Police: Forces made contact with terrorists, 2 soldiers wounded in Bandipora encounter



There are no reports of any casualty so far on either side and a search operation has been launched.