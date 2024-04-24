Updated April 24th, 2024 at 12:50 IST
Encounter Underway in J-K's Bandipora, Aerial Surveillance Launched for Terrorists
Bandipora Encounter | Image:Republic
Bandipora: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday, police said.
"A contact was established between terrorists and security forces in the early morning in Renji forest area of Aragam, #Bandipora," Kashmir Zone Police said on X.
There are no reports of any casualty so far on either side and a search operation has been launched.
