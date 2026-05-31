'End The Story': How Ghaziabad Murder Accused Was Provoked By Father Into Gruesome Stabbing

Ghaziabad: Days after the brutal stabbing of 17-year-old Surya Pratap Chauhan which sparked protests in Ghaziabad, it has now come to light as per the police investigation that Asad, the prime accused in the case who was shot dead in an encounter by cops, was incited by his father to commit the crime.

Police sources claim that Asad's father Nawab instigated him to stab Chauhan in Ghaziabad's Khoda area on Bakrid.

Asad was killed in an encounter during a joint operation by Khoda and Indirapuram police stations on Saturday after the prime suspect opened fire at the police team to evade arrest.

The Khoda police station team arrested three individuals, who have been identified as Nawab (father of the main accused, Asad), Farhan, and Atif. They were apprehended by the police team from near the Chaudhary Charan Singh Gate.

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The police said that the incident was triggered by a dispute over riding a motorcycle."During interrogation, the accused Farhan revealed that on May 28, at around 3:00 PM, the main accused Asad had a heated argument with Suryapratap over riding a bike. Asad later informed his father, Nawab, and his friends about the altercation. Following this, they hatched a plan to teach Suryapratap a lesson," a senior police officer tol ANI.

The police added that at around 3:30 PM on the same day, the accused cornered Suryapratap in Gali Number 4 of Navneet Vihar.

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"Farhan provided Asad with a knife, while Asad's father, Nawab, instigated him to 'end the story.' Asad then stabbed Suryapratap in the stomach. As the victim collapsed to the ground, covered in blood, the accused assumed he was dead and fled the spot," the officer added.

The Brutal Stabbing

The murder in Khoda dominated headlines across the national and state capitals, after the teenager was stabbed to death on May 28. The police officials stated that the action was planned based on specific intelligence that placed Asad in the area.