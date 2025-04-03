Engaged, But Fate Had Other Plans: Father Of Martyred Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav Shares Heart-Wrenching Truth

Jamnagar: The Indian Air Force is mourning the loss of one of its most promising pilots, Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav, who tragically lost his life in a Jaguar fighter aircraft crash in Gujarat's Jamnagar. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the nation, and the family of the deceased pilot is still trying to come to terms with the shocking news. Following his martyrdom, Siddharth's father made a heart-wrenching revelation, saying that he had recently gotten engaged on March 23 and was about to get married. His family had been eagerly awaiting his marriage, but fate had other plans.

Following the tragical demise, Siddharth's father Sushil Yadav said that he was a brilliant student and a dedicated pilot who had joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) in January 2016. He was part of NDA course 135. Sushil Yadav stated, "The commanding air officer called last night at around 11 am and informed us about the incident that an aircraft has crashed, one pilot was rescued, and another pilot, our son, had died." He added that he was still grappling with the loss of his beloved son, who was his only child.

“He was engaged on March 23. He joined NDA course 135 in January 2016. He was a brilliant student. We had always been proud of him,” the teary-eyed father added.

Notably, Siddharth came from a family with a rich military background. His father, Sushil Yadav, had served in the Air Force, and his grandfather and great-grandfather were part of the Indian Army. Siddharth's dedication to serving the nation was evident in his actions, and his family takes pride in his sacrifice. His father said, “My father and grandfather were in the army. I was also in the Air Force. I am very proud of him; he lost his life while saving a life... But it is also a matter of grief as he was my only son.”