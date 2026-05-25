‘Enough Of VIP Culture’: Bihar Commuters Stuck In 42°C Heat Launch Massive Honk Protest, Force Police To Ease Roadblock

A massive “honk protest” by stranded commuters in Bihar’s Motihari has gone viral on social media, reigniting debate around VIP movement disruptions and roadblocks imposed for political convoys.

The incident reportedly took place ahead of the visit of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, who was scheduled to attend a convocation ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi Central University.

Videos circulating online showed hundreds of vehicles lined up on a congested road as police personnel blocked traffic movement for the VIP convoy. With temperatures reportedly touching 42°C, frustrated commuters began continuously honking their horns in protest, creating a deafening chorus that lasted several minutes.

The unusual public protest quickly snowballed into a viral moment online, with many social media users calling it a pushback against “VIP culture”.

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One widely shared post on X claimed that the public outrage became so intense that police eventually had to ease the barricade and allow traffic movement.

“People first protested against the road blockade made for a VIP movement by continuously honking their horns. Then, they successfully stopped the VIP movement from taking place,” the viral post claimed.

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The clip showed visibly agitated commuters stuck in long queues under the blazing sun while security personnel stood guard near the barricaded route.

The incident has triggered sharp reactions online, with several users questioning why ordinary citizens should suffer prolonged traffic halts during VIP visits.

The viral video was also shared on Instagram, with users criticising the practice of stopping public movement for political convoys and describing the collective honking as a form of democratic protest.

While there has been no official statement from authorities on the viral clip, the video has once again brought focus on the larger debate over VIP movement protocols, public inconvenience and traffic management during high-security visits.