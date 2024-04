Advertisement

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, in an exclusive interview with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, on 'Nation Wants To Know,' dismisses the anti-India narrative by the Western media. Jaishankar also talked about India's firm response to Washington regarding its interference on the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and various other pressing topics.

'Don't normally read The Guardian...'

When asked if the EAM read the much-talked-about article in the British daily ‘The Guardian’ that hinted at the Indian government's alleged hand in a wider strategy to eliminate terrorists living on foreign soil, he said, "I don't normally read The Guardian! If a bunch of Western journalists have a problem with what is happening in India, then that's their problem."

Jaishankar further added, “There are enough snakes in Pakistan's backyard that can bite each other. Let Pakistan figure out who killed their own citizens. When 'Intel' is quoted, it's never taken seriously. No government reacts to 'intelligence' sources.”

Jaishankar's sharp retort to Western media on India's internal matters

Jaishankar said, “We live in an era of globalised ideologies. People who espouse a certain line of thinking in India would have counterparts or mirror images in other parts of the world. In today's politics all over the world, similar-thinking people or fellow travellers support each other. When one is politically down, the other tries to help out.”

He stated, “The newspapers, television channels, social media, reports, ratings - what is this entire phenomenon? It's actually a globalised elite you can say who share a broad similarity, who also have a sense of entitlement that they run the world. And if any part of the world goes off in a different direction and their preferred choices are not doing well, then they try from outside to influence, legitimise, delegitimise, pressurise...How does one react to it? You react at a political level by countering, challenging, and putting alternative narratives in place; by not saying it's a prestigious newspaper in America so I must accept or bend to it.”

Speaking on foreign offices, Jaishankar quipped, “In diplomacy, there is an etiquette; people have manners, Nations should also have manners. So when people, countries with good manners are not expected to comment on the internal politics of others because once you start doing it, you open it up. This is not going to help anybody at all. The point is to tell such countries that look, it's in your own interest, please don't go down this path. Also, when they do it, don't turn the other cheek! I tell people, if you comment on me, I have the right to comment on your comment.”

Jaishankar tears into US govt over remarks on Kejriwal's arrest

Jaishankar while strongly objecting to the US government's recent remarks on Delhi CM Kejriwal, said, “What was happening in India was not the concern of any foreign government.”

Having PM Modi continue as PM is in India's interest

The EAM, when asked if having Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India was not in the interest of those who may be concerned that India may be outpacing them, said, “Having Narendra Modi continue as the Prime Minister of India is obviously in the interest of India and the people of India. It is also very much in the interest of the friends of India and those, with whom we have a converging interest.”