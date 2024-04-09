×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 23:15 IST

'Enough Snakes In Pakistan:' EAM S Jaishankar Dismisses Guardian Narrative

EAM S Jaishankar, in an exclusive interview with Republic speaks to Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

Reported by: Radhika Dhawad
I Don't Normally Read 'The Guardian:' S Jaishankar | Exclusive
'Enough Snakes In Pakistan': EAM Jaishankar Dismisses Guardian Narrative | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, in an exclusive interview with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, on 'Nation Wants To Know,' dismisses the anti-India narrative by the Western media. Jaishankar also talked about India's firm response to Washington regarding its interference on the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and various other pressing topics.

'Don't normally read The Guardian...'

Advertisement

When asked if the EAM read the much-talked-about article in the British daily ‘The Guardian’ that hinted at the Indian government's alleged hand in a wider strategy to eliminate terrorists living on foreign soil, he said, "I don't normally read The Guardian! If a bunch of Western journalists have a problem with what is happening in India, then that's their problem." 

Jaishankar further added, “There are enough snakes in Pakistan's backyard that can bite each other. Let Pakistan figure out who killed their own citizens. When 'Intel' is quoted, it's never taken seriously. No government reacts to 'intelligence' sources.”

Advertisement

WATCH THE COMPLETE INTERVIEW WITH S JAISHANKAR WITH ARNAB HERE

Advertisement

Jaishankar's sharp retort to Western media on India's internal matters

Advertisement

Jaishankar said, “We live in an era of globalised ideologies. People who espouse a certain line of thinking in India would have counterparts or mirror images in other parts of the world. In today's politics all over the world, similar-thinking people or fellow travellers support each other. When one is politically down, the other tries to help out.”

He stated, “The newspapers, television channels, social media, reports, ratings - what is this entire phenomenon? It's actually a globalised elite you can say who share a broad similarity, who also have a sense of entitlement that they run the world. And if any part of the world goes off in a different direction and their preferred choices are not doing well, then they try from outside to influence, legitimise, delegitimise, pressurise...How does one react to it? You react at a political level by countering, challenging, and putting alternative narratives in place; by not saying it's a prestigious newspaper in America so I must accept or bend to it.”

Advertisement

Speaking on foreign offices, Jaishankar quipped, “In diplomacy, there is an etiquette; people have manners, Nations should also have manners. So when people, countries with good manners are not expected to comment on the internal politics of others because once you start doing it, you open it up. This is not going to help anybody at all. The point is to tell such countries that look, it's in your own interest, please don't go down this path. Also, when they do it, don't turn the other cheek! I tell people, if you comment on me, I have the right to comment on your comment.”

Jaishankar tears into US govt over remarks on Kejriwal's arrest

Advertisement

Jaishankar while strongly objecting to the US government's recent remarks on Delhi CM Kejriwal, said, “What was happening in India was not the concern of any foreign government.”

Having PM Modi continue as PM is in India's interest

Advertisement

The EAM, when asked if having Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India was not in the interest of those who may be concerned that India may be outpacing them, said, “Having Narendra Modi continue as the Prime Minister of India is obviously in the interest of India and the people of India. It is also very much in the interest of the friends of India and those, with whom we have a converging interest.”

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Ajay Talks About SA Rahim

5 minutes ago
Grounded Helicopter Forces Rahul To Stay Overnight In MP

Grounded Helicopter Force

9 minutes ago
Amar Singh Chamkila

Chamkila BTS Photos

13 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit Nene

Eid Outfits

14 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Celeb-inspired Denim Look

15 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

16 minutes ago
Murder Mubarak

Thrillers Based On Books

16 minutes ago
Rush Hour

Jackie Chan Turns 70

17 minutes ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

17 minutes ago
Goa

Goa Heatwave

18 minutes ago
Pushpa Part 1

Allu Arjun Turns 42

18 minutes ago
Jaishankar told Republic that he “thought over” joining the saffron party "for weeks" before he actually did join the BJP.

Why Jaishankar Joined BJP

18 minutes ago
lettuce

Veggies To Eat In Summers

19 minutes ago
Byadagi Dry Red Chilli

Indian Chillies To Try

20 minutes ago
Indoor Excercise

Tips to Maintain Fitness

22 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir share a lovely hug after CSK vs KKR

Dhoni and Gambhir's hug

24 minutes ago
Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz On Deepika-Kareena

24 minutes ago
ABCom Private Limited Launches Nationwide Laptop Rental for Companies

ABCom Private Limited

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ex-Union Min Birender Singh Quits BJP, Set To Join Congress on Tuesday

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Pune Student Kidnapped, Strangulated by 3 Including Friend For Ransom

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Out With Family, Man's Body Cut into '17 Pieces' After Being Hit by Audi

    India News8 hours ago

  4. 'Khichdi Chor Sanjay Raut Stole Poor People's Food': Sanjay Nirupam

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Dinesh Karthik reveals his BIGGEST REGRET to R Ashwin

    Sports 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo