'Ensuring Such Incidents Don't Happen In Future': Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta As Normalcy Returns In Leh

Ladakh: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta told ANI that for the past four days, Markets have been opened for the general public from 10 am until 6 pm, and vehicles are running normally after the recent protests in Leh. Even commercial vehicles are allowed today. The recent protests on September 24 were a result of people demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, which turned into clashes with the police officials in Leh.

The Lieutenant Governor said that all educational centers up to the eighth grade have been opened. "After a day or two, everything will be completely normal. The incident of the 24th September was truly painful and tragic, and should not have happened. We are ensuring that it does not happen again," he said.

Speaking on the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk, the LG said, “The action has been taken based on evidence. It's their right to go to court or elsewhere. It falls under fundamental rights, so that's fine. But action will be taken based on evidence. Many protestors have been released, and bail has also been granted; those who are found guilty will eventually face action. We have also initiated a magistrate inquiry into the violent clash incidents of 24th September. Because Ladakh is a sensitive region and a border state.”

"We're ensuring that such incidents don't happen again in the future. We appeal to the people to inform the police about the incident so that the culprit will be put behind bars. Dialogue is a medium, and only through dialogue can things emerge," he said. He added that the central government and the MHA have already invited them Apex body on 22nd September, and they have been again invited until 6th October for dialogue.

Meanwhile, Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, approached the Supreme Court seeking her husband's release. Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and was shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan for allegedly inciting violent protests in Ladakh.