Entire City Decorated: Chief Priest of Ram Temple on 1st Pran Pratishtha Anniversary

Ayodhya: Ayodhya is buzzing with excitement as the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple celebrates the first anniversary of its Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The entire city has been decked up for the occasion, with Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das describing the celebrations as "very beautiful."

"The first anniversary is being celebrated very beautifully. The entire Ayodhya city has been decorated," said Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das.

He also said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the event by performing the Abhishek of Ram Lalla, followed by a three-day program featuring various cultural events.

"CM Yogi Adityanath will be attending this and performing Aarti as well. Devotees have already gathered here in large numbers...," added the chief priest.

A large number of devotees throng to the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Rama.

The historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is marked this year on January 11, 2025, due to the alignment of the Hindu calendar. Last year, the sacred event was held on Kurma Dwadashi and in Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month, thus, this year, 'Shukla Paksha' falls on January 11.

Gaurav Dayal, Commissioner of Police Ayodhya told ANI, "All the preparations have been made. Chief Minister Yogi will be coming here to address the event... The program will be held for three days...Several cultural events will be held."

On January 11, the day started with Agnihotra with mantras from Shukla Yajurveda, which will take place two times, one from 8 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 5 pm. It will be followed by chanting of 6 lakh Shri Ram Mantra along with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

At Temple Ground Floor, 'Rag Seva' will be organised from 3 pm to 5 pm, followed by a congratulations song at 6 pm. Similarly, Musical Manas recitation will take place on the first floor of the passenger convenience centre.