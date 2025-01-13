Entire Delhi Upset Over Bidhuri For Not Respecting Women, How Can People Vote For Him: Atishi | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, in an exclusive interaction with Republic, sharpened her attack on former BJP MP leader Ramesh Bidhuri by saying, "How can the public vote for a candidate who has disrespected women?"

Atishi, who is seeking re-election from the Kalkaji assembly seat, is pitted against Bidhuri.

Atishi, while speaking to Republic during a public rally on Monday, questioned Bidhuri's credibility and said that the people of Delhi were upset over Bidhuri for his remarks.

Bidhuri had recently stoked a major row when said he would make the roads of Kalkaji as smooth as Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks if elected as an MLA. He later expressed regret over his remarks.

Atishi, a day before, launched a crowdfunding campaign to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls and said she hoped that people would support her party's politics of work and honesty.

Atishi released an online link for people to donate money, saying she needed Rs 40 lakh to fight the elections.

The AAP has always fought elections with the help of small donations from the common man, which has helped it pursue the politics of work and honesty, she said.

"Despite being in power in Delhi for 10 years, the AAP does not have even a rupee of corruption. We will contest the polls with the support of the people of Delhi and the country, as has been done in the previous elections," she said when asked about the BJP's claim that the CAG has projected a loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy.

Targeting the BJP, Atishi said, "Perhaps they have collected enough money from their friends and through government contracts and they do not need to collect funds for contesting elections."

In December, senior AAP leader and party candidate from Jangpura Manish Sisodia launched a crowdfunding platform and sought financial support from people for his poll campaign.