Advertisement

Viral News: UP board class 10 topper Prachi Nigam who was recently trolled for her facial hair is now receiving love and support by netizens from all over the world.

Online trolls targeted Prachi Nigam over her appearance and facial hairs after her picture in school uniform went viral.

Advertisement

Prachi Nigam, an 18-year-old from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, achieved an amazing 98.5 percent to take first place in the state's Class 10 board exams. After her scores and pictures came out, a barrage of internet criticism started at her looks over intelligence.

Prachi Nigam faced mocking comments and outright misogynistic views due to her facial hair. Some trolls went so far as to edit the adolescent's picture to make it fit preconceived notions of beauty.

Advertisement

Many social media users came to Prachi Nigam's support amid brutal criticism, criticising the trolls and speaking out against facial hair remark.

One user said, ‘It’s distasteful to mock this young girl Prachi Nigam over her facial hair which may be due to hormonal imbalance, after she emerged as Class 12 UP board topper. More power to such bright females — the hope of our country.’

Advertisement

screengrab

Netizen supporting Prachi

Prachi Nigam received the highest score of 591 out of 600 in the UP Board Class 10 exams. Prachi stated that she wants to be an engineer and preparing for the IIT-JEE admission exam.