After Mamata & Uddhav, Is Akhilesh Next? Rajbhar Claims SP Headed For Major Split As UP Gears Up for 2027 Poll Battle

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday triggered a fresh political storm by claiming that the Samajwadi Party (SP) is headed for a major split and alleging that several leaders from the opposition party are prepared to join the BJP.

In a series of remarks targeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Rajbhar claimed that political developments in Uttar Pradesh could soon overshadow similar episodes witnessed in states such as Maharashtra.

"Don't keep your attention only on Maharashtra; it is Uttar Pradesh's turn now," Rajbhar said while speaking to ANI.

The UP minister alleged that a letter had been sent by Ram Gopal Yadav to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, though he did not provide any evidence to support the claim.

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"Didn't you see that Ram Gopal ji has given a letter to Amit Shah ji and told him that these are the names, call them and take them with you, but keep us safe. Ram Gopal ji should tell what he wrote in his letter," Rajbhar said.

He further claimed that a major political realignment was underway within the Samajwadi Party ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

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"Only when someone is ready to be bought, people will buy them. Uttar Pradesh's number has come now," he said.

Rajbhar also linked his allegations to corruption cases involving the previous SP government, claiming that pressure from ongoing investigations was causing anxiety within the party.

"CBI has named Akhilesh ji in a mining-related case. Did anyone go to jail in the Gomti Riverfront case?" he asked.

Earlier in the day, Rajbhar intensified his attack through a post on X, where he predicted an imminent split within the Samajwadi Party.

"A major split is going to happen in the Samajwadi Party. Ram Gopal Yadav has submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji. Everyone in Uttar Pradesh knows who the mastermind behind the mining scam and Gomti River Front scam is. As the noose tightens, the SP is getting anxious. Forget Maharashtra and Bengal, the entire SP is sitting ready to join the BJP," Rajbhar wrote.

The remarks come at a time when political parties in Uttar Pradesh have begun positioning themselves for the 2027 Assembly elections.

There was no immediate response from the Samajwadi Party or Ram Gopal Yadav on Rajbhar's allegations. The claim regarding the alleged letter to Amit Shah could not be independently verified.

The BJP has also not officially commented on Rajbhar's assertion that SP leaders are preparing to join the ruling party.

What’s happening in Maharashtra?

The Shiv Sena (UBT) appears to be heading towards another major political crisis, with six of its nine Lok Sabha MPs reportedly preparing to break away and align with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction.

According to top sources, MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction met at the Delhi residence of Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde around 8:30 am on Wednesday. Eknath Shinde and Shrikant Shinde were both present during the meeting.

Sources indicated that the rebel MPs are likely to first complete the formal process of constituting a separate group within the Lok Sabha before subsequently merging with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Six Uddhav Thackeray faction MPs will join the Shiv Sena Shinde faction on June 19, Foundation Day.