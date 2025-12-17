‘Entirely Unacceptable’: BJP Shares Video of TMC MP Kirti Azad ‘Vaping Inside Parliament’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad was seen smoking inside Parliament.

BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya shared a video on his X handle appearing to show Azad hiding an object in his hand and bringing it to his mouth.

In the post, Malviya wrote, "The TMC MP accused by BJP MP Anurag Thakur of vaping inside Parliament is none other than Kirti Azad. For people like him, rules and laws clearly hold no meaning. Just imagine the audacity, hiding an e-cigarette in his palm while in the House!"

Malviya further described the incident as "entirely unacceptable" and demanded that TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issue a clarification.

"Smoking may not be illegal, but using it in Parliament is entirely unacceptable. Mamata Banerjee must clarify on her MP’s misconduct," Malviya added.

This incident comes just a few days after another TMC MP, Saugata Roy, was caught smoking an e-cigarette just outside the Parliament premises.

Earlier BJP MP Anurag Thakur had informed this to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in Parliament.

“Sir, e-cigarettes have been banned throughout the country. Have you allowed smoking inside the Parliament?,” Thakur asked Birla.

“No. Cigarettes are not allowed inside the Parliament,” Birla replied.

Thakur responded immediately calling out the TMC MP saying, “Sir, a TMC MP is smoking for the last few days. Please get it checked."

"Is it allowed to smoke in the Parliament?” he asked again.

Birla firmly said that there is no such rule nor any precedent that allows any Member of Parliament to smoke inside the House.