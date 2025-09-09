Palaniswami Fires Back At DMK With 'Ambulance' Retort After Stalin’s ICU Remark

Chennai: Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s fiery speech at the election rally in Tamil Nadu was a direct rebuttal to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s earlier “AIADMK on life support” remark, reflecting the escalating tension between the state’s two major political forces—AIADMK and DMK—as the 2026 Assembly elections approach.

Palaniswami’s speech was laced with sarcasm, defiance, and a pointed challenge to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s authority and rhetoric, through his ‘ambulance’ jibe.

Palaniswami's Jibe at Stalin

Responding to Udhayanidhi’s jab that AIADMK looks like it’s on life support, Palaniswami flipped the narrative crediting the vitality and resilience of his supporters, whom he described as “hardworking people who toil day and night.” It was a clear populist appeal, aligning his party with everyday citizens and reinforcing AIADMK’s image as rooted in grassroots strength.

“Udhayanidhi Stalin, if we start speaking, it will become disgraceful. I am stretching out my hand steadily—do my fingers tremble? Some people’s fingers tremble. You know very well whose fingers tremble.

You say that when you look at us, it seems like we are in the ICU. But our bodies are strong. Everyone here is a hardworking person who toils day and night without rest,” said Palaniswami.

We Too Have Tongue

During his speech Palaniswami siad that AIADMK has been restrained in its criticism, but if provoked, they could unleash verbal counterattacks that would be difficult for DMK to handle. It was a rhetorical flex—asserting that silence shouldn’t be mistaken for weakness.

“When speaking, one must speak with composure. One must say only what is appropriate. We too know how to speak. We too have a tongue. We too have thoughts. If we begin to speak, you will not be able to withstand it,” said Palaniswami.

Will You Be Sending DMK in an Ambulance?

"In the Assembly elections to be held next year, will you be sending the DMK in an ambulance?” Palaniswami thundered, asking AIADMK supporters to mobilise them prompting an electrifying reaction from the crowd, who erupted in cheers and chants echoing his challenge.

Political Discourse

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister and son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has been increasingly vocal and combative in his public appearances.