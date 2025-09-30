EPS Condemns Tiruvannamalai Sexual Assault by Policemen, Demands Strict Action and Questions CM Stalin on Women’s Safety

Chennai: A shocking of sexual assault came to light from Tiruvannamalai, causing widespread outrage. According to preliminary reports, two police officers assigned to the Tiruvannamalai East Police Station, Suresh Raj and Sundar, allegedly abducted a young woman from Andhra Pradesh who had come for blessings at the famous Arunachaleswarar Temple with her mother.

The incident allegedly occurred in the early hours of September 30 along the Endhal bypass route. The officers, who were on night patrol, pulled over the women's car, threw them onto their motorcycles, and steered them off the main road. While the mother was shoved aside, the daughter was allegedly taken to a private location and sexually assaulted.

The survivor then sought help and was admitted to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Senior police officials, including the District Superintendent, have verified that the two suspected officers are in custody for questioning.

The involvement of serving police officers in such a horrible crime has created shock and outrage in Tiruvannamalai, a temple town that draws thousands of pilgrims each year.

In response to the incident, AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami issued the following statement:

“The shocking news that police officers Suresh Raj and Sundar of the East Police Station in Tiruvannamalai subjected a young woman to sexual assault in front of her mother is nothing short of horrific. This is the brutal pinnacle of the collapse of women’s safety in Tamil Nadu.

What answer does this puppet Chief Minister have for such an atrocity; committed not by criminals on the street, but by the very police officers entrusted with protecting women?

The DMK government under M.K. Stalin must hang its head in shame. Women today are forced to fear the very police force that should be their shield. This disgrace is the legacy of the so-called ‘Stalin model’ of governance.

I strongly condemn this DMK regime that has reduced Tamil Nadu’s women to such vulnerability. I demand that the government immediately ensure proper medical treatment for the survivor and take the strictest legal action against these police officers who have turned into predators.