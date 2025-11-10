Updated 10 November 2025 at 12:43 IST
EPS Slams DMK Over ‘Jungle Raj’, Cites Spike in Murders, Crimes; Demands Immediate Appointment of Full-Time DGP
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami sharply criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the DMK government, alleging a collapse of law and order in Tamil Nadu. Citing rising murders, sexual crimes, drug-related violence and incidents in Kolathur, he demanded the immediate appointment of a full-time DGP and independent policing.
AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) launched a fierce attack on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the ruling DMK on Saturday, alleging that Tamil Nadu has slipped into complete lawlessness under the current regime.
“The state has descended into a Jungle Raj where from little girls to grandmothers, no one feels safe stepping out of their homes,” he said, citing rising cases of rape, molestation, kidnapping, murder and robberies.
‘Police Reduced to a Demoralised Force’
Mr. Palaniswami accused the government of turning a blind eye to crime while intimidating media organisations to prevent the truth from coming out.
“The once-efficient Tamil Nadu Police has been reduced to a powerless, demoralised force under an inept Chief Minister,” he said. He alleged that DMK leaders involved in serious crimes were being shielded, while journalists exposing corruption faced harassment.
EPS also cited the kidney theft case, alleging that “the government’s own negligence and weak legal defence allowed a complicit hospital to resume its operations,” calling it a deliberate subversion of justice.
Shocking Crime Data Cited
Referring to official figures, he criticised the Social Welfare Minister’s claim that ₹104 crore had been disbursed as compensation to 6,999 girls who were sexually molested. “This is not an achievement but a grim indictment of this government’s utter failure,” he said.
EPS listed recent incidents reported in the media:
501 murders in four months
158 cases of sexual crimes against women
Two policemen arrested for molestation in Tiruvannamalai
Daylight hacking of a man named Guna in Adyar
Gang rape of a woman near Coimbatore airport
Drug mafia operatives, including a Senegalese national arrested in New Delhi, showing how “deeply this network has penetrated Tamil Nadu”
Violence in Kolathur Highlighted
EPS highlighted alarming law and order failures in Chief Minister Stalin’s own constituency, Kolathur. He alleged that drug addicts armed with knives were terrorising residents and slashing people at random.
“Instead of arresting the culprits, the police threatened residents for sharing CCTV footage. What kind of justice is this?” he asked.
Demand for Immediate Appointment of Full-Time DGP
Questioning why Tamil Nadu still functions under an acting DGP despite repeated Supreme Court directives, EPS said:
“When such lawlessness existed even under a full-time DGP, what can people expect when the state is run with an acting DGP?”
He noted that the Supreme Court has given the government three weeks to comply with its directive following a contempt petition filed on November 7.
EPS demanded that the Tamil Nadu Police be allowed to operate independently, free from political interference, and called for the urgent appointment of a senior officer as full-time DGP as mandated by the Election Commission of India.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 10 November 2025 at 12:43 IST