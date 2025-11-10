EPS Slams DMK Over ‘Jungle Raj’, Cites Spike in Murders, Crimes; Demands Immediate Appointment of Full-Time DGP

“The state has descended into a Jungle Raj where from little girls to grandmothers, no one feels safe stepping out of their homes,” he said, citing rising cases of rape, molestation, kidnapping, murder and robberies.



‘Police Reduced to a Demoralised Force’

Mr. Palaniswami accused the government of turning a blind eye to crime while intimidating media organisations to prevent the truth from coming out.



“The once-efficient Tamil Nadu Police has been reduced to a powerless, demoralised force under an inept Chief Minister,” he said. He alleged that DMK leaders involved in serious crimes were being shielded, while journalists exposing corruption faced harassment.



EPS also cited the kidney theft case, alleging that “the government’s own negligence and weak legal defence allowed a complicit hospital to resume its operations,” calling it a deliberate subversion of justice.



Shocking Crime Data Cited

Referring to official figures, he criticised the Social Welfare Minister’s claim that ₹104 crore had been disbursed as compensation to 6,999 girls who were sexually molested. “This is not an achievement but a grim indictment of this government’s utter failure,” he said.

EPS listed recent incidents reported in the media:

501 murders in four months

158 cases of sexual crimes against women

Two policemen arrested for molestation in Tiruvannamalai

Daylight hacking of a man named Guna in Adyar

Gang rape of a woman near Coimbatore airport

Drug mafia operatives, including a Senegalese national arrested in New Delhi, showing how “deeply this network has penetrated Tamil Nadu”