'Eradication Of Red Terror Is Certain': Amit Shah After Elimination Of 10 Maoists In Chhattisgarh | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded the elimination of 10 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh during a joint operation by CRPF's Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and District Reserve Guard (DRG).

Shah further reiterated the Union Government's commitment to eradicate naxalism from Chhattigarh by March 31, 2026, stating that all the naxalites should surrender on time.

"Our security forces have achieved another major success against the Naxalites today. In Chhattisgarh, CRPF's Cobra commandos, Chhattisgarh Police, and DRG conducted a joint operation and eliminated 10 notorious Naxalites, including CCM Modem Balakrishna alias Manoj, who carried a bounty of ₹1 crore. The remaining Naxalites should surrender in time. The complete eradication of red terror is certain before March 31st," Shah wrote on 'X'.

Earlier today, security forces neutralised 10 Naxals, including senior commander and Central Committee (CC) member Manoj alias Modem Balkrishna, during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariyaband district, according to an official on Thursday.

Inspector General (IG) Raipur Range, Amresh Mishra, said earlier, "Encounter is underway between security forces and Naxals in Gariaband with intermittent exchange of firing. A few naxals are likely dead."

In a similar incident, security forces neutralised one naxal in an encounter in the Kanker-Narayanpur border area.

Officials identified the naxal as the PLGA Military Company 05 member who had a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head. The encounter took place in the hilly jungle area of the village of Gedabeda of Police Station Partapur.

Forces also recovered a .303 rifle and a walkie-talkie from the site.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, said that despite difficult geographical conditions and brutal weather, the police and security forces deployed in Bastar are working with complete devotion to protect life and property as per the intention of the Government of India and the Government of Chhattisgarh.

The Inspector General of Police appealed to the Maoist cadres to accept the reality that Maoism is on the verge of ending.

"Now the time has come for them to abandon the path of violence and join the mainstream by taking advantage of the government's rehabilitation policy. If they continue illegal and violent activities, they will have to face severe consequences," he said.

Recently, in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, 30 Naxals surrendered and were rehabilitated.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said the surrender and rehabilitation of 30 Naxals in Bijapur is the result of the state government's rehabilitation policy, the efforts of security forces, and ongoing development workHe also urged Naxals to join the mainstream and improve their lives.