Erratic Weather to Persist Across J&K Till April 10, Met Warns of Flood and Landslide Risks

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir is bracing for turbulent weather as a strong Western Disturbance sweeps across the region till April 10. The system is expected to trigger heavy rainfall in the Jammu plains, fresh snowfall in higher reaches, and a sharp fall in temperatures, raising concerns of flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging.

Jammu region will bear the brunt of the activity, with districts such as Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, and Kathua forecast to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

Peak intensity is likely from late afternoon today through tomorrow, with rivers and streams expected to swell rapidly. Snowfall is highly probable above 2500–2700 meters, while temperatures are set to drop sharply. Doda and Kishtwar may see moderate impact, though heavy showers could still disrupt normal life.

“In Kashmir, weather activity will be less intense but still significant, particularly near the Pir Panjal range. Mughal Road, Sinthan Pass, and Margan Top are likely to witness moderate to heavy rain and snowfall,” as per MeT department here.

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Daytime temperatures will plunge across the valley, and there is a 10–35% chance of snowfall between 2000–2400 meters, especially in areas closer to Pir Panjal. Most other parts of the valley will experience moderate showers.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve by late tomorrow afternoon, with stabilization by early Thursday morning.

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Authorities have issued advisories warning of landslides and shooting stones along NH-44 and other vulnerable routes, discouraging travel until Thursday unless unavoidable.

Persistent heavy rainfall could push snowfall to lower elevations, while gusty winds, thundershowers, hailstorms, and lightning strikes may occur at scattered locations.