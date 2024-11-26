'Etched in Our Souls': Mumbai Terror Attack Survivor Rajita Bagga Recalls Fateful Night

New Delhi: The spine-chilling night of November 26, 2008, is forever etched in the minds of many. The attacks that took the lives of over 180 people changed the course of history, including the lives of those who witnessed it firsthand.

Rajita Bagga, author and President of Sri Sri University, who is also a survivor of the attack, shared her experience and the lessons she learned from that harrowing night. She posted a video along with a heartfelt caption, recounting the events of the 26/11 attack and the lasting impact it had on her life.

The author wrote: "Time passes, but days like 26/11 stay etched in our souls forever. My husband, Ajay Bagga, and I went for dinner with Erika Mann at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai that night. Little did we know what we were about to encounter."

"Terrorists attacked Mumbai at five iconic locations, leading to the deaths of over 180 people. We were fortunate to be rescued after 14 hours inside the hotel, part of which we spent as hostages. That night taught us many valuable lessons," she added.

Rajita Bagga then shared the lessons she took away from the ordeal:

- Life is precious.

- The love that people have for us is our true wealth and strength.

- We waste time worrying about trivial things, when what really matters is that we are alive and healthy.

- Never take time for granted.

- Live every moment to the fullest, for we never know what will happen next.

- When life is at stake, no amount of money, power, or success matters. What matters is inner strength, prayer, and blessings.

In the emotional video, Rajita Bagga recalled the horrific events of that night. She and her husband had gone to the Taj Hotel for a dinner with friends and little did they know that they would be caught in the middle of a terror attack. She shared how she had never heard gunshots or seen a terrorist before that night.

"The fact that I am sitting here alive, normal, and in full capacity is itself a miracle," she said. "In that moment, nothing mattered. There were CEOs and hotel plumbers alike, all holding on to each other to save their lives."

By the end of the video, she appeared visibly emotional.

Rajita Bagga also detailed her experience in her book ‘The Unknown Edge’.

Earlier, investor Ajay Bagga also shared a picture of himself and his wife leaving the Taj hotel, dated back to the fateful night.

