Ethiopian Volcano Shoots Ash Cloud: DGCA Orders Indian Airlines To Reroute, Conduct Fuel Checks And Avoid Ash Zone

New Delhi: The sudden eruption of the long‑dormant Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia on Monday has left the skies over several Indian cities vulnerable to the ash cloud rushing toward India. The Ethiopian volcano, which had been silent for around 10,000 years, erupted on Sunday, sending a massive column of ash and sulphur dioxide soaring up to around 15 km into the sky. As per reports, within hours, the plume of ash raced westward across the Red Sea, dusting parts of Yemen and Oman, and then turning eastward over the Arabian Peninsula.

The experts stated that by Monday night, the leading edge of the ash cloud was already being tracked over western India, with forecasts suggesting it could reach Delhi and Jaipur within a few hours. The arrival of volcanic material has led to various efforts from aviation officials, airlines and airport operators.

DGCA Issues Safety Advisory

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a safety notice to every Indian aircraft carrier and to foreign operators using Indian airspace. The regulator confirmed that both a Volcanic Ash Advisory (VAA) and an ASHTAM had already been issued by the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The operators were told to avoid the affected regions and the altitude bands where the ash is most concentrated. In addition, the DGCA asked carriers to review their volcanic‑ash procedures, brief both cockpit and cabin crews on the latest guidance, and adjust flight planning and routing in line with the newest advisories.

The airlines have also been asked to check on NOTAMs and meteorological bulletins, and they are required to report any suspected ash encounter, such as engine fluctuations or a strange odour in the cabin, without delay. The dispatch procedures have to be updated where necessary, and any aircraft that has flown through the ash must undergo a post‑flight inspection. The airports, meanwhile, have been instructed to inspect runways, taxiways and aprons immediately if ash is detected and to suspend operations until the contamination is cleared.

Specialised ASHTAM Alerts Issued

The airlines were also instructed to keep a close watch on volcanic‑ash advisories, NOTAMs and the specialised ASHTAM alerts, and to steer clear of all published ash‑affected zones and flight levels. An ASHTAM, unlike a routine NOTAM, is a targeted warning that provides precise details on the location, altitude and movement of volcanic contamination .

The DGCA also called on the flight operators to activate their internal safety‑risk assessment processes and to maintain a round‑the‑clock watch on satellite imagery, VAAC bulletins and ash‑movement forecasts.

Flight Disruption And Rerouting

Amidst the ash cloud, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines cancelled its Amsterdam‑Delhi service (KL 871) and the return flight (KL 872) because the ash cloud was forecast to pass through the Muscat Flight Information Region. The Indian carriers have also issued their cautionary notices for passengers travelling to and from the Middle East. SpiceJet released a statement saying that, because of the volcanic eruption, ash activity has been reported across parts of the Arabian Peninsula and could affect aircraft operating in those areas.

The airline stressed that safety is its top priority, that its flight operations and safety teams are coordinating with the concerned administration, and that passengers to and from Dubai should keep checking the latest updates on their flight status. Akasa Air also confirmed that it is monitoring the situation, assessing any impact on nearby regions, and will act in line with international aviation advisories. Both airlines emphasised that passenger safety and well‑being remain paramount.

Meanwhile, an IndiGo flight (6E 1433) from Kannur to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Ahmedabad to avoid the contaminated corridor, and another Indian carrier grounded an aircraft in Abu Dhabi for precautionary engine checks before allowing it to return to India. According to a senior official, the airline is fully aware of the areas affected by the ash and is taking detours to stay clear of them.

Ash Cloud Movement

According to the Toulouse VAAC, the eruption has now stopped, but a large ash plume continues to drift eastward. The cloud is expected to skim the western coast of India, first reaching Jamnagar before spreading toward Delhi, Jaipur and other parts of northern India. As per information, while the densest portion sits between 25,000 and 45,000 feet, the risk of ash fall on the ground is considered low.

Nevertheless, the combination of volcanic particles with the already poor air quality in the capital could lead to hazier skies and a slight dip in visibility. The meteorologists warned that the plume of ash may also affect Haryana, Punjab and the foothills of the Himalayas later in the night.

Meanwhile, the travellers are likely to notice longer flight times as aircraft take longer routes to bypass the ash, and some departures may be delayed or cancelled. A thin layer of fine volcanic dust could settle on aircraft surfaces, but the chance of any major ash fall on the ground is minimal. The passengers are advised to check with their airline before heading to the airport and to stay informed through official notices.

Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption

Hayli Gubbi, located in Ethiopia’s remote Afar region, is a shield volcano that had not erupted in recorded history until Sunday’s blast. The eruption sent a massive plume of ash and sulphur dioxide up to 15 km high, making it one of the rarest and dramatic geological occurrences. The scientists from the Toulouse VAAC and other institutions are still analysing the data to understand the composition of the magma and any further activity. The volcano’s location, far from major population centres, meant there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries on the ground, but the ash cloud’s journey across international airspace has caused major aviation concern.

