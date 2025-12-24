'Even Harder Than a Rock When It Came to National Security': Amit Shah Calls Atal Bihari Vajpayee "Born Patriot" Ahead of 101st Birth Anniversary | Image: ANI

Panchkula: Ahead of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called him a "born patriot" and praised his strong stand on national security.

Speaking at the Haryana Police Passing Out Parade in Panchkula, Shah said Vajpayee was not only a skilled administrator and a poet but also firm in protecting the nation.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was a born patriot, a skilled administrator, and a poet at heart. However, when it came to the question of the nation's security, he was even harder than a rock. He undertook numerous struggles from the Emergency to strengthening democracy. He had the honour of leading the first full non-Congress government for five years", Amit Shah said while addressing the gathering.

He added that India became a nuclear-armed nation under Vajpayee's leadership and that he strengthened the country's security despite opposition from around the world. "Under his leadership, India became a nuclear-armed nation for the first time and, setting aside opposition from around the world, worked to strengthen India's security," Shah added.

Shah also noted that the 93rd batch of Haryana Police is entering service at a critical time, as old British-era laws have been replaced with India's new criminal justice codes.

"The Haryana Police's 93rd batch is entering service at a time when the British-era laws have been abolished and the process of delivering justice through the country's new justice codes has begun. This is the first batch of Haryana Police that is going into service after learning the criminal justice laws made in India," Amit Shah said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called the passing out parade a proud moment and thanked Amit Shah for his presence at the event. CM Saini credited the Union Home Minister for the new law-and-order framework that has taken shape in the country. He congratulated the newly commissioned personnel and their families, noting that it was a special moment for parents to see their children in uniform.