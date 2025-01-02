Every Infiltrator Should Be Caught And Thrown Out Of Country, Says AAP

AAP's spokesperson Reena Gupta says that all infiltrators should be thrown out of the country | Image: Republic Media Network

New Delhi: AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta has said that every illegal infiltrator should be thrown out of the country and alleged that the Centre was settling down Rohingyas in Delhi.

When asked by Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, Whether all illegal infiltrators should be thrown out of the country, Reena Gupta said yes, including the Rohingyas.

Slamming the Modi government, Reena Gupta further asked BJP to clarify its stand on Rohingyas.

Reena mentioned that the BJP keeps talking about throwing out Rohingyas but on an odd day, one of their leader says that the Modi government is working to settle the Rohingyas in Delhi, will give them accommodation and provide 24x7 security.

Reena further asked, “Will the BJP deicide whether they are allowing Rohingyas to come to India or settle them down or want them to leave the country?”

"Every infiltrator should be caught and thrown out," she reiterated.

"For almost 10 years, who is protecting the borders of the country, it's the BJP government so if there are infiltrators then who's responsible, it's the BJP. Why infiltrators are even being allowed in the country, why are they being given houses… I say throw them out, throw them out…," said Reena Gupta.

Reena Gupta also extended support to Arnab's call ‘Report And Deport’ to throw out Bangladeshi infiltrators.