Every Theory On Air India Plane Crash Will Be Analyzed, Says Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu

Updated 14 June 2025 at 15:17 IST
New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry, on Saturday, held its first press conference on the tragic Air India plane crash incident which claimed the lives of over 240 people on Thursday. The Union Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, in the press briefing, mentioned that a 3-month time has been given to a high-level committee to probe the plane crash adding all the theories on the AI-171 flight will be analyzed.
The Centre had earlier announced a “high-level multi-disciplinary Committee” for examining the causes that led to the crash of an ill-fated Air India flight when it rammed into a medical college’s hostel building, just seconds after taking off from the Sardal Vallahbhbhai Patel International airport.
Published 14 June 2025 at 14:44 IST