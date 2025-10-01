'Everything else just collapsed': Worker Recounts As Steel Arch Collapses, Killing Nine At TN Power Plant

Chennai: A worker at the Ennore Thermal Power Station construction site in Tamil Nadu recounted the moment when a steel arch collapsed near Chennai, resulting in the death of nine migrant workers on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, the worker said, “I am new here. I don't know the name of that part (of the arch) very well. But it was the middle connection. Suddenly, there was a noise, and that middle part fell out, and then everything else just collapsed.”

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the State government is coordinating with the authorities in Tamil Nadu to bring back the mortal remains of the nine migrant workers who reportedly succumbed to death after falling at a construction site at Minjur, Thiruvallur district on Tuesday. In a post shared on X, Assam CM said, “9 migrant workers from Assam have reportedly succumbed to death after falling at a construction site at Minjur, Thiruvallur district, today while carrying out construction works for the extension of North Chennai Thermal Power Station.”

"4 of the victims are from Karbi Anglong District and 5 from Hojai District. We are coordinating with authorities in Tamil Nadu to bring back their mortal remains at the earliest," Sarma added in her post. CM Sarma identified the victims as: Munna Kemprai, Sorbojit Thausen, Phaibit Fanglu, Bidayum Porbosa, Paban Sorong, Prayanto Sorong, Suman Kharikap, Dimaraj Thousen, and Dipak Raijung."My deepest condolences to their families and well-wishers," he said. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the families of each victim of the Ennore Power Plant collapse on Tuesday. In a post on social media platform X, Stalin also expressed his sorrow over the deaths of nine workers and extended his condolences to their families.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news that nine workers from the state of Assam lost their lives in an accident that occurred during the construction work of the power plant being carried out by #BHEL company in Ennore. I convey my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives... I have also ordered that a compensation of Rs. 10 lakhs each be provided to the families of the deceased workers, and that measures be taken to transport their bodies to their home state," wrote Stalin.

Additionally, the Tamil Nadu CM stated that he has instructed the state electricity minister and the Chairman of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to visit the site and undertake relief work. "I have instructed the Honorable Minister for Electricity, Thiru.@Sivasankar1ss, and the Chairman of @TANGEDCO_Offcl, Thiru. @Rakr, to immediately go to the site and carry out relief work," added Stalin. Earlier, a major accident took place at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site in Tamil Nadu, where a steel arch collapsed, leading to the deaths of nine workers.