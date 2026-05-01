EVM Row & BJP-TMC Standoff: EC Slashes Number of Bengal Counting Centres Again Just Days Before Results

New Delhi: In a move that has drawn sharp criticism from the Trinamool Congress, the Election Commission has slashed the number of counting centers across Bengal to 77.

This reduction, cutting ten centers from the originally planned 87, was confirmed in an official statement on Thursday, just days before the final tally.

The officials, however, remained tight-lipped regarding the motives behind the reduction, as per reports. Reportedly, CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal pointed out that the count of centers for West Bengal’s 294 seats had previously been slashed from 108 to 87 about a fortnight ago.

While Agarwal is slated to personally visit various locations, the poll panel decision to revise the number of venues so close to counting day has drawn sharp criticism from the Trinamool Congress.

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