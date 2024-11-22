Published 00:12 IST, November 22nd 2024
EVMs Used in Mumbai Kept in 36 Strong Rooms, More Than 10,000 Security Personnel Guarding Centres
All EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices used in Mumbai during the Maharashtra polls have been stored in strong rooms.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
EVMs used in Mumbai kept in 36 strong rooms; 10,000 security personnel to guard counting centres | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
00:12 IST, November 22nd 2024