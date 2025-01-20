Ex-Air Force Man Rescued After Jumping onto Bengaluru Metro Track as Train Approaches

Bengaluru: A 49-year-old ex-Air Force man allegedly jumped onto the track while a train was approaching at Jalahalli metro station on Monday morning, but the timely action of metro staffs saved his life, officials said.

Following the incident, metro services were briefly affected on the Green Line.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), Anil Kumar Pandey, Ex-Air Force man from Bihar jumped on the track while the train was approaching at Jalahalli metro station around 10.25 am on Monday.

Immediately after his jump, the Emergency Trip System ETS was operated and BMRCL staffs rescued him. According to preliminary information, he has no injuries.