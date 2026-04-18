Ex-Deputy CM Vijay Sinha’s Cover Cut, Nitish’s Son Gets Z Security; Bihar’s New VIP Security Rejig Explained

The Bihar government has revised the security cover of several prominent leaders, upgrading protection for senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha and extending fresh security categories to others amid evolving threat perceptions.

According to an official communication, Sinha, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, has been moved from Z+ to Z category security. While both fall under the highest tiers of VIP protection, the recalibration is understood to be based on a fresh assessment of security needs.

In the same order, Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar has been granted Z-category security, placing him among individuals receiving extensive armed protection cover.

Meanwhile, former minister Shrawon Kumar has been assigned Y+ category security along with an escort, indicating a moderate but structured protection detail.

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What the categories mean

The VIP security system is tiered based on perceived threat levels. Z category typically involves security detail of 22 personnel, including 4-6 Central Armed Police Forces commandos and police personnel.

Z+ category is a security detail of 36 personnel, including 10+ Central Reserve Police Force commandos and police personnel.

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Z+ (ASL) category is Z+ cover with Advanced Security Liaison.

Y+ category is a security detail of 11 personnel, including 2-4 commandos and police personnel, while Y category includes 8 personnel with 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel. X category is a security detail of 2 personnel, with no commandos but only armed police personnel.

Based on threat perception

Officials indicated that the changes follow periodic reviews conducted by security agencies, which assess potential risks to political figures and other individuals.

While no specific threats have been publicly disclosed, such revisions are often made in response to intelligence inputs, political developments or changes in public exposure.