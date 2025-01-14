sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Indian Man Dies In Russia | Rajnath Warns Pak | BCCI Cracks The Whip | Suchir Balaji | Maha Kumbh | Gaza Truce Deal |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Moves SC Challenging Delhi HC's Order Denying Bail

Published 16:29 IST, January 14th 2025

Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Moves SC Challenging Delhi HC's Order Denying Bail

Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Delhi High Court's order to deny her bail.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Moves SC, Challenges Delhi HC's Order Denying Bail
Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Moves SC, Challenges Delhi HC's Order Denying Bail | Image: Social Media

New Delhi: Former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday to challenge the Delhi High Court's order to deny her bail.

More details to follow

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:31 IST, January 14th 2025