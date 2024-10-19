sb.scorecardresearch
  • Vikash Yadav, 'Wanted' in Pannun Case, Was Arrested Last Year By Delhi Police Special Cell

Published 14:45 IST, October 19th 2024

Vikash Yadav, 'Wanted' in Pannun Case, Was Arrested Last Year By Delhi Police Special Cell

The Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested Vikash Yadav, charged by the US over the Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case, in an extortion case.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Vikash Yadav
Vikash Yadav on FBI's most wanted list, arrest warrant issued for foiled plot to assassinate Pannun | Image: AP
12:34 IST, October 19th 2024