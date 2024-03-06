×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Ex-MP Dhananjay Singh Gets 7 Years of Jail in Kidnapping Case, Rs 50K Penalty Slapped

A court in Jaunpur on Wednesday sentenced former MP Dhananjay Singh to seven years of imprisonment and imposed Rs 50,000 cash penalty on him.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Jaunpur news Dhananjay Singh court verdict
Ex-MP Dhananjay Singh Gets 7 Years Imprisonment, Rs 50,000 Penalty in Kidnapping Case | Image:PTI
Lucknow: A court in Jaunpur on Wednesday sentenced former MP Dhananjay Singh to seven years of imprisonment and imposed Rs 50,000 cash penalty in an around 4-year-old case of kidnapping of Namami Gange project manager Abhinav Singhal. 

Session Judge Sharad Tripathi on Tuesday convicted former MP Dhananjay Singh and his close aide Santosh Vikram in connection with a case of kidnapping and extortion. He scheduled the pronouncement of the sentence for Wednesday, March 6.  

Singh is likely to challenge his conviction in the Allahabad High Court, claimed sources. 

Remarking on the case, Advocate Lal Bahadur Pal said that an FIR was registered against both the accused on May 10, 2020, under IPC Sections 364, 386, 504, and 120B. 

“The trial was being held in MP-MLA Court. Today, the court pronounced them guilty. The Quantum of the sentence will be pronounced tomorrow,” he added. 

He further said that the manager of the Namami Gange project, Abhinav Singhal had accused them of kidnapping, ransom, and threatening. 

“Chargesheet was submitted for the same and the matter was heard,” Pal said. 


 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

