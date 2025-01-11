VIDEO: Exact Moment Before Kannauj Railway Station Roof Collapses In UP, CCTV Video Surfaces

Kannauj: A CCTV footage revealed the exact moment when the roof of an under-construction building at the Kannauj Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj collapsed.

An under-construction building at the Kannauj Railway Station collapsed on Saturday afternoon, trapping around two dozen workers under the rubble, officials said.

At least 23 people have been injured in the incident. Six of them were pulled out of the debris and rushed to a hospital, they said. Rescue efforts are still underway.

The North Eastern Railway (NER) said it has constituted a three-member committee to probe the incident.

Initial visuals from the site showed scenes of chaos and confusion with the spot teeming with crowds in a cloud of dust, trying to rescue the people trapped amid broken beams.

"According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the under-construction shuttering of the roof collapsed," said District Magistrate (DM) Shubhrant Kumar Shukla.

"Our first priority is to rescue the workers who are trapped. We are using all resources at our disposal for the rescue efforts," Shukl said.

"The railways have sent equipment for rescue efforts. We have also deployed dog squads in search of anyone buried in the debris. So far 23, people have been injured and no casualty has been reported," he later said.

Roof shuttering is a temporary structure that supports concrete while it sets. Minister of State (Independent Charge), Social Welfare, Asim Arun also reached the spot.

"So far, 23 people have been injured in the accident. While 20 of them suffered minor injuries, three of them sustained grievous injuries. The rescue operation is underway and will take a few more hours," the minister told reporters.

Construction was going on for the new terminal of the Kannauj Railway Station under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Arun said.

"Once the rescue operation is completed, a thorough probe will be launched into the incident," he said.

The NER division of the Indian Railways in a statement said it has formed a three-member committee to investigate the collapse.

"The investigation team will include the chief engineer, planning and design, the additional divisional railway manager, Izzatnagar; and the chief security commissioner of the Railway Protection Force," the statement quoted NER Chief

Public Relations Officer Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "The injured workers are receiving proper treatment at the hospital. The ex-gratia amount for the injured workers has been increased with a compensation of Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries and Rs 2.5 lakh for those with serious injuries," he said.

A shaken Mahesh Kumar, among those at the site, recalled his narrow escape. "As soon as the concrete was poured over the shuttering, it suddenly collapsed. Everyone on it fell. I was standing at the edge and managed to escape," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure the safe recovery of those trapped inside.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed at the site where frantic efforts are underway to rescue the workers.

Ambulances have been kept on standby to provide first aid and take the injured to hospital.

The emergency ward at the district hospital is on alert and doctors have been put on standby, officials said Meanwhile Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in a post on X demanded a speedy rescue.