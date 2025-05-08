Exact Moment When India’s S-400 Intercepted, Neutralised Pakistani Drones, Missiles Over Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: India's air defence systems including S-400 successfully destroyed Pakistani drones and missiles after they were intercepted over the skies of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

Huge explosions were heard and seen in the Jaisalmer airspace as India's robust air defence systems were at work, successfully intercepting and neutralising Pakistani drones and missiles.

Ever since late yesterday night, Pakistan's attempts to target Indian military and civilian establishments have been successfully thwarted and neutralised by the Indian air defence systems.

India's S-400 have successfully destroyed Pakistan's drones and missiles over Amritsar, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jaislamer, Udhampur, Poonch, Nagrota among other districts.

India neutralises 3 Pakistani drones near Gujarat's Kutch

As situation between India and Pakistan escalates, the Indian armed forces shot down at least 3 Pakistani drones in Gujarat's Kutch.

Meanwhile, a complete blackout has been imposed in Jaisalmer, Bikaner in Rajasthan; Jalandhar, Amritsar, Jalandhar in Punjab; Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir.

A high alert has also been issued in 18 districts including from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu-Kashmir.

Amid all this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding an emergency meeting with key officials.

Amit Shah has asked Director Generals of all the border guarding forces to take stock of the border situation. He also spoke with the CISF DG regarding airport security.

Heavy artillery firing at Line of Control

Meanwhile, a heavy artillery firing is underway between Indian and Pakistani forces across the Line of Control.

In view of the developing situation which is evolving very quickly between India and Pakistan, the Punjab government has ordered a closure of schools, colleges, universities for the next three days, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said.

The Indian Defence Forces issued a statement saying, “Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu and Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic and non-kinetic means.”

Important message for flyers, people moving towards airport

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. Check-in closes 75 minutes before departure.