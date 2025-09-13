Excise Department Busts Illegal Liquor Warehouse in Ghazipur, ₹9 Lakh Worth of Stock Seized

New Delhi: The Excise Intelligence Bureau (ITO team) raided an illegal warehouse in C Block, Gali No. 6, under the jurisdiction of Ghazipur Police Station, Delhi, on Saturday. The operation led to the seizure of 255 boxes of illegal liquor, two scooters, a Tata truck, and the arrest of two suspects.

The raid on the illegal warehouse was led by Inspector Rohit, Head Constables Sanjay and Vikram, and Woman Constable Babli.

The estimated value of the seized liquor is said to be around ₹9 lakh.

According to reports, the Excise team had been tracking the warehouse for nearly a week, gathering intelligence and monitoring movements. After confirming the location, they launched a targeted raid and successfully intercepted the consignment.

The arrested individuals have been identified as: Salman (25), son of Nazir, resident of Rajiv Nagar, Agra (U.P.), Nauman (35), son of Mustaq, resident of New Ashok Nagar, Delhi.