Updated 13 September 2025 at 22:49 IST
Excise Department Busts Illegal Liquor Warehouse in Ghazipur, ₹9 Lakh Worth of Stock Seized
The Excise Intelligence Bureau (ITO team) raided an illegal warehouse in Ghazipur and recovered liquor worth around ₹9 lakh.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Excise Intelligence Bureau (ITO team) raided an illegal warehouse in C Block, Gali No. 6, under the jurisdiction of Ghazipur Police Station, Delhi, on Saturday. The operation led to the seizure of 255 boxes of illegal liquor, two scooters, a Tata truck, and the arrest of two suspects.
The raid on the illegal warehouse was led by Inspector Rohit, Head Constables Sanjay and Vikram, and Woman Constable Babli.
The estimated value of the seized liquor is said to be around ₹9 lakh.
According to reports, the Excise team had been tracking the warehouse for nearly a week, gathering intelligence and monitoring movements. After confirming the location, they launched a targeted raid and successfully intercepted the consignment.
The arrested individuals have been identified as: Salman (25), son of Nazir, resident of Rajiv Nagar, Agra (U.P.), Nauman (35), son of Mustaq, resident of New Ashok Nagar, Delhi.
It is revealed that both suspects had been actively involved in the illegal liquor trade for over a year. Further legal action is underway.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 13 September 2025 at 22:34 IST