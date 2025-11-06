Exclusive: First-of-Its-Kind Safety App Launched by J&K Police 'Baramulla Safety Application for Minorities and Protected Persons'

Baramulla: In a first for Jammu and Kashmir, the J&K Police have introduced a technologically advanced mobile application. Baramulla Safety Application for Minorities and Protected Persons aimed at strengthening security for minority communities and other vulnerable groups through real-time digital monitoring and rapid response.

Officials said that over 6,000 people have already registered on the app, which features an integrated SOS emergency button for instant alerts. The system operates on a connected command network, monitored simultaneously by concerned SHOs, DOs, and the Police Control Room Baramulla, ensuring swift coordination and immediate response in critical situations.

The app is designed with a high-response emergency mechanism in case of any emergency, the categorised person can simply press the SOS button, and within 5 seconds, a notification will reach the police. Within minutes, the user’s live location is automatically shared, and a call is immediately placed by the concerned police official to ensure assistance without delay.

SSP Baramulla Gurinder Pal Singh (IPS) told Republic TV that the app currently covers 15 categories, including minority communities, protected persons, terror victims, and journalists, who can also be added under the protected list of any. He added that police personnel and their families can register to receive digital protection and emergency support through the platform.

Appreciating the initiative, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Minga Sherpa said, “This app is a significant step toward ensuring the safety of all vulnerable sections, particularly minorities and terror-affected families. It reflects the administration’s commitment to building a secure and inclusive environment across the district.”

