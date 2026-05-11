EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Details Emerge on House Where Nida Khan Resided in TCS Sexual Assault Case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: New revelations have come up regarding the ownership of the house in Kaiser Park where Nida Khan was reportedly residing, adding fresh twists to the ongoing TCS sexual assault scandal.

According to some reports of property documents circulated via WhatsApp, the house is registered in the names of Hanif Khan Yusuf Khan and Syed Sarwar Syed Afsar. The documents show that the property was purchased for ₹23 lakhs. Notably, the house was sold just three months ago.

Sources indicate that the buyer, linked to the case, allegedly deceived the landlord. The landlord was reportedly unaware that Nida Khan was being accommodated in the house. Further discrepancies have surfaced in the sale documents. While the actual transaction amount is stated to be ₹23 lakhs, certain records reportedly mention a significantly lower figure of ₹2 lakhs, raising questions about the nature of the deal.

These revelations come amid the high-profile sexual assault case involving TCS, where Nida Khan and others are key figures. The ownership details and alleged deception of the landlord are expected to be examined as the investigation progresses.

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The documents, which include registration details and transaction records, have reportedly been shared with investigators. Authorities are likely to scrutinise the property transfer, the parties involved, and the apparent mismatch in the declared value to determine if any financial irregularities or concealment occurred.

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