Exclusive: ‘I Am Not In The CM Race,’ Says Kerala Congress Chief Sunny Joseph Amid Leadership Deadlock

New Delhi: Amid intense deliberations within the Congress over government formation in Kerala, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph on Monday told Republic in an exclusive telephonic conversation that he is “not in the Chief Ministerial race”, even as the party high command continues consultations to decide the next face of the government.

Speaking to Republic, Sunny Joseph made it clear that no final decision has yet been taken by the Congress leadership regarding Kerala’s next Chief Minister. “I met with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi yesterday. All of us met them individually and I have conveyed my message to them. A decision on the Chief Minister face has not been taken yet, and the same shall be disclosed by the party high-command,” he said.

Party high-command to take final call: Sunny Joseph

The Kerala Congress chief reiterated that the final call rests entirely with the party leadership in Delhi and added that no timeline has been communicated so far regarding the formal announcement. “No definite time is conveyed regarding the announcement of Kerala's new Chief Minister. I have flown back to Kerala from Delhi yesterday. LoP V. D. Satheesan has also left for Kochi last night,” he said in an earlier conversation on Sunday.

While acknowledging that there are “three frontrunners” in the race for the top post, Sunny Joseph declined to identify the leaders being considered by the high command. However, party sources indicate that Satheesan remains a strong contender after leading the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s aggressive campaign in the state. Senior Congress leaders K. C. Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are also being viewed as key names in contention.

Advertisement

Congress yet to decide its CM face in Kerala