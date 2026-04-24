Exclusive: Jamaat-Backed (JDF) Flags ‘Misconceptions in Delhi’, Says Will Join Elections Under Constitution of India

The Jamaat-e-Islami-backed Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Development Front (JDF) on Friday inaugurated its office in North Kashmir's Baramulla, asserting that “misconceptions” about the organisation were being created in Delhi even as it announced its decision to participate in elections under the Constitution of India.

The office opening marks a step towards expanding the party’s grassroots presence and gearing up for political engagement in the Union Territory.

Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir remains a banned organisation in India till February 2029. The group was first outlawed in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the ban was extended in 2024 for another five years.

Authorities continue to treat it as an unlawful association.

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Speaking at the event, JDF Chief Patron Ghulam Qadir Lone said the formation of the party was guided by the existing legal realities.

“Jamaat-e-Islami is a banned organisation today. We tried to get the ban revoked, but we were told there are concerns and allegations. This is the ground reality, and we cannot ignore it,” he said.

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He added that the JDF has been formed under the Constitution of India to provide a political platform and will now take part in elections. “Many among us have earlier been associated with parties like the National Conference, PDP and Congress. We have seen politics closely and now we move ahead with clarity,” Lone said.

Emphasising a shift in approach, he said the party would focus on committed workers. “We are not looking at quantity. Even if we are few, we will stand strong,” he added.

JDF State President Shameem Ahmed Thoker alleged that a misleading narrative was being projected about the organisation at the national level.

“There is a misconception being spread in Delhi, misleading the Home Minister and others, that JDF is involved in the same old unlawful activities. We want to make it clear that we operate strictly under the Constitution of India,” Thoker said.

He reiterated that the party does not seek “azadi” and will function within the constitutional framework, adding that JDF aims to address issues such as drug abuse through sustained efforts.