EXCLUSIVE | Ministers Close To CM Siddaramaiah Turn Against DK Shivakumar As Power Tussle Intensifies In Karnataka

Bengaluru: As speculation over the power tussle in Karnataka is mounting political pressure in the state, an interesting update has come forward that could increase tension for Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar.

The Republic has learnt that a group of state ministers close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have reportedly turned strongly against Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar. It is also reported that the ministers are preparing to submit a list of charges against Shivakumar before the Congress High Command.

Ministers Level Allegations Against Shivakumar

A high-level meeting was reportedly held on Thursday morning at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Minister of Public Works Department of Karnataka Satish Jarkiholi, Home Minister of Karnataka G. Parameshwara and former Karnataka minister K.N. Rajanna.

The attendees discussed the strategy to brief the Congress High Command about the alleged “actions” of Shivakumar. Several ministers were visibly angry during the meeting, strongly objecting to D. K. Shivakumar’s political manoeuvres.

The ministers stated that despite the High Command's advise against groupism, D. K. Shivakumar is forming MLA teams. They alleged that meetings are being held across districts to consolidate MLAs behind Shivakumar. Expressing anger over the Deputy Chief Minister, the ministers said that Shivakumar projects himself as a loyal party man, but continues to engage in anti-party behaviour.

They argued that Shivakumar went to prison to gather signatures of leaders, which amounts to “anti-party activity”.

Earlier this week, Shivakumar had met two jailed Congress MLAs, Vinay Kulkarni and K.C. Veerendra, in Central Prison. The visit came amid reports of the alleged horse trading of MLAs.

The ministers insisted that these developments must be directly conveyed to Rahul Gandhi. Sources said that the leaders are planning to visit Delhi to brief the Congress High Command and urge action.

What Led To The Power Tussle In Karnataka?

The Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections of 2023 with a thumping majority. Following the win, a rumoured ‘power-sharing' agreement was reached between Congress leaders D. K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. It is reported that the agreement was finalised at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

According to the agreement, Siddaramaiah was to be the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the first 2.5 years of the tenure won in the elections. Siddaramaiah had reportedly agreed to resign one week before completing the 2.5 years, paving the way for D. K. Shivakumar to take over the CM's post for the remainder time.

The power tussle began since the 2.5 years mark was reached on November 20, but Siddaramaiah has not yet resigned from the post.

Shivakumar's Cryptic Post

Purportedly taking a dig at the Congress High Command, Shivakumar on Thursday (November 27) shared a post on X, reading, “Keeping one's word is the greatest strength in the world!”

DK Shivakumar shares cryptic post amid power tussle in Karnataka | Image: X

The post further read, “Word power is World Power. The biggest force in the world is to keep one’s word…Be it a judge, president or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is world power. Those standing at the back don't know the value of the chair. What value and significance the chair holds.”