Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Exclusive: Raw Materials, Timer Used in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast Recovered

Several important clues such as timer, battery, relay circuits, panel and wire were seized by the investigation team.

Bomb Blast Raw Materials Recovered
Bomb Blast Raw Materials Recovered | Image:Republic
Bengaluru: Day after a bomb blast rocked Rameshwaram Cafe, Republic Kannada has accessed exclusive pictures of the raw materials that was used for the bomb. Several important clues such as timer, battery, relay circuits, panel and wire were seized by the investigation team. The discovery of a timer suggests that the bomb was slated to explode after the time set by bomber ran out.

Raw materials recovered from the blast site

The materials have been sent to the FSL for further investigation. The materials seized have stark similarities between Shivamogga trial blast case and Mangaluru cooker blast case. Parallels are also being drawn from these cases by the investigating agencies. According to our sources, the missing person of the Ballari ISIS module maybe behind the attack.

Meanwhile, the FIR clearly says that it is an act of terror in a bid to hurt and murder people. It was pre-planned attack and a conspiracy aimed at murdering civilians, the FIR further.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 09:30 IST

