EXCLUSIVE | Sri Lanka’s Leader of Opposition Sajith Premdasa Visits India, Says Aim is to Strengthen Relations

Sajith Premdasa, the leader of the opposition in Sri Lanka, recently visited the Niti Aayog in New Delhi as part of the delegation.

In an exclusive chat with Republic, he stated that the purpose of the visit is to strengthen Indo-Sri Lanka relations.

Premdasa said, “India has been a good friend, especially during the times of the triple tragedies which faced our country: the Easter Sunday attack, the COVID-19 disaster, and economic bankruptcy. So India has gone a step further, becoming the single largest donor to the tune of US dollars 4.2 billion of support for Sri Lanka and for the people of Sri Lanka.”

He further added, “We are extremely grateful for your great country's support, and we appreciate the support provided by his excellency Shri Narendra Modi. I would like to take this opportunity to thank his excellency, the Government of India, and the people of India for their unstinted support to Sri Lanka in times of distress. And the purpose of my visit, on the invitation of the Indian government, is to strengthen, to enhance, and to advance our relationship. Ensure issues of mutual interest are discussed, and there is greater cooperation.”

Talking about certain geopolitical issues in the recent past, he stressed, “I think the importance of India-Sri Lanka relationships should not be confined to that of this year. It has been a long-standing relationship. It has had its ups and downs, no doubt. But in recent times, there have been attempts by all to work together. And with that common approach, with a common objective and a common identity, we need to work together to bring prosperity to both our countries and to both our peoples. That should be the common objective. We must understand that the main aim of geopolitics and global politics ought to be the enhancement of peace. Peace and security are vital and indispensable for economic growth. Equitable growth and shared prosperity will help both our peoples and people living in the global community.”

Premdasa also addressed the fishing issue, saying, “Personally, I don't think that the structures and the working arrangements that are there already are adequate enough to address the problem. We need to have a framework that is based on international laws, principles, and regulations that promote authentic fishing. We all have to cooperate to eradicate illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.