EXCLUSIVE: TCS Breaks Silence on Nashik Row, Says ‘No POSH Complaints’, Independent Probe Ordered

Republic reached out to TCS to exclusively respond on the alleged conversion and sexual harassment case at the TCS Nashik. Role of Nida Khan who joined the TCS BPO in Nashik in December 2021.

Nida Khan is among the eight names accused of sexual harassment and alleged religious conversion involving Hindu girls at a TCS-linked BPO office in Nashik.

As per police Nida Khan is absconding, adding that they are trying to trace her movements through technical surveillance and field operations.

Police have labelled Nida as the "mastermind" behind the alleged conversions.

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Tata Consultancy Services has responded to allegations of sexual harassment and alleged religious conversion involving employees at its BPO office in Nashik exclusively to Republic.

Exclusive statement to Republic by TCS Nashik

TCS On Complaints Received says, “While detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH channels.”

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In an exclusive statement, TCS CEO & MD K. Krithivasan said the company has initiated multiple actions.

Actions Initiated By TCS

When asked if TCS or its BPO subsidiary initiated an internal inquiry into allegations against employee/ex-employee Nida Khan regarding alleged sexual harassment and alleged religious conversion at the Nashik office TCS said, "It has engaged expert teams from Deloitte and law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to an internal investigation led by Ms. Aarthi Subramanian, President and COO, TCS".

Further TCS in its statement added that, "An oversight committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Mr. Keki Mistry, Independent Director, TCS".

Further, TCS stated, " Findings of the internal investigation will be presented to the oversight committee for review and implementation of recommendations."

Clarifications Issued By TCS

On the role of Nida Khan who has been stated as 'mastermind' in the alleged religious conversion case by police

TCS On Nida Khan’s Role: “Ms. Nida Khan, who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neither a HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities.”

TCS On Nashik Unit Operations: “Our unit in Nashik continues to operate and serve our clients. Reports in the press about the unit being shut down are absolutely untrue.”