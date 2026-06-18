EXCLUSIVE | 'Till I am in politics, I will stay with Uddhav Ji': UBT MP Rajabhau Waje after 6 colleagues reportedly move towards Shinde Sena

Maharashtra: Amid growing speculation of a split within the Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha bloc, party MP Rajabhau Waje has backed Uddhav Thackeray and said he will continue to remain with the UBT chief as long as he is in politics.

Speaking to Republic TV, Waje reacted to reports that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs were moving against the party line and were likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

When asked why the MPs decided to take this step at a time when Uddhav Thackeray was attempting to strengthen the party, Waje said he could not comment on their individual reasons.

"The reason behind this, I cannot say. It would be better to ask those people. They can explain why they have taken this decision," Waje told Republic TV.

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He said the MPs who are reportedly considering leaving had shared a close relationship with Uddhav Thackeray.

"All these MPs are close to Uddhav ji. Some of them had even better relations with him than me. What happened between them and the party, I cannot say," Waje said.

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Six UBT MPs under spotlight, Shinde camp eyes possible numbers game

The political uncertainty escalated after reports claimed that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs had formed a separate group and were exploring the possibility of moving towards Eknath Shinde's faction.

The names doing rounds include Arvind Sawant, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure and Sanjay Dina Patil. The move is being seen as a possible attempt to create a separate group in Parliament.

Reacting to questions on why some MPs allegedly skipped the party meeting despite a whip, Waje told Republic TV that he had no information about their decision.

"Why they are leaving the party, why they did not come for the meeting as per the whip, I cannot say," he said. Waje also maintained that the final decision on the issue would be taken by the Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership.

However, making his own stand clear, Waje said he would not leave Uddhav Thackeray. "Till I am in politics, I will stay with Uddhav ji," he said.