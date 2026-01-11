Republic World
Updated 11 January 2026 at 13:10 IST

Uncle-Nephew To Reunite? Ajit Pawar Hints At NCP Merger Post-Elections, Says 'There's No Dispute In The Family'

Amrita Narayan
New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, hinted at Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) merger for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections.

Pawar, during the interview stated, "After the elections are over, we will consider merging with Sharad Pawar's party." 

Underlining further, Pawar emphasized, "there is no dispute in the family" and added that any decision on merger will be taken post the elections conclude. 

