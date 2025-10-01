Updated 1 October 2025 at 18:20 IST
Expect first 'Made in India' Airbus H125 by 2027
Tata has collaborated with Airbus Helicopters to establish India’s first private sector helicopter Final Assembly Line (FAL) to manufacture the Airbus H125 helicopters. The production facility will be located in Vemagal in Karnataka.
New Delhi: Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), in partnership with Airbus Helicopters, is going to establish India’s first private sector helicopter Final Assembly Line (FAL) to manufacture the Airbus H125 helicopters. The production is set to begin in 2026, with delivery expected by early 2027. The production facility will be located in Vemagal in Karnataka.
Airbus Helicopters is a European multinational aerospace company that will be collaborating with a private Indian manufacturer for the first time. The mission of this collaboration is to open new opportunities for the development of new civil markets along with para public markets in India and cater to the large-scale demand for a light multi role chopper of the Indian Armed Forces.
This 'Made in India' H125 will be especially useful for serving the requirements of icy slopes of the Himalayan Frontiers. It will be meeting the export requirements in the South Asian Region as well.
According to reports, Sukaran Singh, CEO and Managing Director of TASL, said, “We are pleased to partner with Airbus to establish the Final Assembly Line for H125 helicopters in India. This collaboration, built on TASL's expertise in airborne platforms, and the strength of our ongoing partnership with the Airbus Group, aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative and addresses India's growing helicopter market potential. The project will enhance helicopter manufacturing capabilities in India and support growth of civil aviation in India.” This marks a significant milestone in advancing India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing ambitions, he added.
