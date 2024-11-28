Expect OTP Delays From Dec 1: New Rules Roll Out From Next Month | Here’s List of Changes

New Delhi: Starting December 1, 2024, India will implement key regulatory changes, including new measures by TRAI to improve message traceability and curb scams involving commercial messages and OTPs. Telecom giants like Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL will be affected. Other updates will impact Maldives tourism and credit card policies. These changes aim to enhance governance and security, requiring adaptation from individuals and businesses.

TRAI'S New Regulation

Announced in August, the new traceability guidelines require telecom providers to track the origins of all commercial messages, including OTPs, to combat the growing problem of cyber fraud. Scammers have been using fake OTPs to deceive users into revealing sensitive information or granting unauthorized access to their devices, causing massive financial harm. In response to this, TRAI has taken decisive action to address the issue.

Although telecom companies were initially given a deadline of October 31 to implement these changes, they requested an extension to ensure proper compliance. TRAI granted the extension until November 31, allowing operators additional time to adjust their systems. As these rules take effect, users may experience delays in receiving OTPs during activities like banking transactions or online bookings, but TRAI emphasizes that these temporary inconveniences are essential for creating a safer digital environment in the long run.

Hike in Gas Cylinder Prices?

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) adjust LPG cylinder prices on the 1st of each month, and this change is expected regularly. In October, the price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was raised by ₹48, while the cost of domestic gas cylinders remained unchanged.

Changes in Credit Card Facilities

Starting December 1, YES Bank will limit the number of rewards points that can be redeemed for flights and hotels. HDFC Bank is also altering lounge access rules for its Regalia credit card users, requiring a quarterly spending of ₹1 lakh to get lounge access. Similarly, State Bank of India and Axis Bank have updated their reward point policies and credit card fees for various customers.

Hike in Departure Fees from Maldives