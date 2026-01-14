'Expedite Our Political Solution’: Kuki-Zo Council Mobilises Mass Rallies Across Manipur

Imphal: A massive protest rally was organised across Kuki-Zo dominated areas of Manipur on Tuesday under the banner “Expedite Our Political Solution”, intensifying demands for a Union Territory with legislature for the Kuki-Zo people. The rallies were coordinated by the Kuki-Zo Council, with thousands of participants assembling in district headquarters, towns, and villages.

Protesters raised clear and unified slogans such as “We Want Separate Administration” and “Respect Buffer Zone”, reiterating their long-standing political demand amid continuing ethnic tensions in the state. The rallies remained largely peaceful, with organisers stating that the mobilisation was meant to send a strong message to the Centre about the urgency of a political settlement.

According to leaders of the Kuki-Zo Council, the demand for a Union Territory stems from what they describe as a complete breakdown of trust and governance since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May last year. They alleged that the existing administrative structure has failed to ensure safety, equal rights, and justice for the Kuki-Zo community.

The latest mobilisation comes weeks after Kuki-Zo civil society organisations and tribal bodies reiterated their demand for separate administration, arguing that coexistence under the present system has become untenable. Community leaders have repeatedly stated that the proposed administrative arrangement would ensure self-governance while remaining within the Indian Union.

Earlier, similar rallies and public meetings were held in several districts, where speakers highlighted issues such as displacement, destruction of villages, and prolonged insecurity following months of ethnic unrest. Several organisations have also emphasised the need for strict enforcement of the buffer zones separating rival communities, claiming violations have heightened tensions and hampered the return of displaced families.

The renewed protests underline growing pressure on the Union government to initiate dialogue on a political solution. While the Centre has maintained that peace and normalcy are prerequisites for any long-term administrative decision, Kuki-Zo groups insist that a clear political roadmap is essential to restore stability.

Security arrangements were heightened in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure, though officials reported no major untoward incidents during the rallies. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation amid concerns that prolonged agitation could further complicate efforts to restore peace in the state.